Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

STLD opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.