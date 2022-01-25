STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

