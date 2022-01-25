Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 61,311 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,197% compared to the average daily volume of 4,726 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 137,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,219,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.