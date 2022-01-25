Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEOAY. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

SEOAY stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

