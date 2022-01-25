Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Shares of NOVA opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

