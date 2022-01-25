Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SUN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 85.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.