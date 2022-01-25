Super Micro Computer (SMCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMCI stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,188 shares of company stock worth $3,660,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

