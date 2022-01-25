SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SURG opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. SurgePays has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.24.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter.

In other SurgePays news, Director David Allen May bought 53,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,882 shares of company stock worth $111,787.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SurgePays stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.41% of SurgePays as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

