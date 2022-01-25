SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $789.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $570.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

