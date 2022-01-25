SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $5.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $35.24 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

SIVB opened at $570.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $694.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.