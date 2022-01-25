SVB Leerink Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $115.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.65.

NYSE:MDT opened at $104.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

