Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.0177

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $370,644.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,348,359 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

