Swiss National Bank Acquires 85,500 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,492 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 115,265 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 54.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 143,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of IBRX opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

