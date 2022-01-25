Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triple-S Management by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

