Swiss National Bank Buys 1,601 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 87.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 40.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.