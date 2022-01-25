Swiss National Bank Buys 800 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 220,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.29 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.