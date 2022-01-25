Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,168,000 after purchasing an additional 143,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $880.62 million, a P/E ratio of 452.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

