Swiss National Bank Has $1.89 Million Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XENT. FMR LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a market cap of $910.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

