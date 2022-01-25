Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 47.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,368 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sysco by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after buying an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 18.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

SYY stock opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

