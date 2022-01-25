Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Shares of TPR opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tapestry by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,163 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.