Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $46.06

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $47.36. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 483 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

