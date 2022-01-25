Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $46.06

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.06, but opened at $47.36. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 483 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.