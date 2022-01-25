Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.72) Per Share

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tata Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now expects that the company will earn ($1.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.31). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTM. CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

