TD Securities Cuts Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$11.50

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, raised Blackline Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.46.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

