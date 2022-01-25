Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.07. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.