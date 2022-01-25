Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

