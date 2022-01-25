Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

UMPQ opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

