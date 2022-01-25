Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69. Gambling.com Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

