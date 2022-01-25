Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $266,241,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,435,000 after buying an additional 282,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

