Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Trading Down 2%

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $478.08 and last traded at $478.08. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCHBF shares. UBS Group upgraded Tecan Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from CHF 555 to CHF 595 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $563.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.47.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

