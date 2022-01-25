Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$42.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$40.52 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.86 and a 1-year high of C$44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.