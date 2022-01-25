Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$42.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$40.52 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.86 and a 1-year high of C$44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.