Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $81.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.76.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

