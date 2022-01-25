Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $14.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Several research firms have recently commented on ERIC. Cowen reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $15.31.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
