Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) PT Lowered to 162.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from 163.00 to 162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TELNY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.