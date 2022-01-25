Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Get Tenable alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENB. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.64.

TENB opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.37 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after acquiring an additional 406,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after acquiring an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after acquiring an additional 256,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.