The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.80 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

ALL stock opened at $121.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.56. Allstate has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after buying an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,876,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

