The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 112,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.66. 315,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,380. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

