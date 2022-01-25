The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 96.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 10.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 64,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

