The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CTY stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.40) on Tuesday. The City of London Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 348.18 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 412.50 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Laurence Magnus bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £77,400 ($104,425.26).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.