The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after acquiring an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,396,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,854,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

