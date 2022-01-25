The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $142.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $142.00 price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,825,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.