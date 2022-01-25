The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €10.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENEL. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.08 ($10.32).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

