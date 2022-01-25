The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 110.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $343.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.14 and a 200-day moving average of $392.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

