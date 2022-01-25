The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth about $1,831,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in New York Times by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in New York Times by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

