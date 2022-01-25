The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.85.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,077. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $384.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.