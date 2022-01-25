The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.25) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.71) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,240 ($30.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.33) to GBX 1,750 ($23.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,010.63 ($27.13).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,687.50 ($22.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,739.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,742.31. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,108 ($28.44).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

