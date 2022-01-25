TheStreet Lowers Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.98 million, a P/E ratio of -80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

