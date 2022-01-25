Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $1,452,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,544,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,556,800.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

