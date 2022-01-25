ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares fell 6.8% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.78. 4,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 819,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDUP. Guggenheim began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 434,900 shares of company stock worth $8,626,983.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ThredUp by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its position in ThredUp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

