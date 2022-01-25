Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLYS traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 528,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

