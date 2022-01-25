Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 83.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

